G20 Summit: PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at G20 Summit in Bali

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

As the G20 Summit in Indonesia is all set to commence on November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Summit in Bali. The PM received a warm welcome by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his arrival. All the major world leaders participating in the Summit have also arrived in Bali.