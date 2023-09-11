trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660692
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit: PM Modi visits ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 visited ‘Art and Craft Pavilion’ at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs is showcasing a wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts, paintings, pottery, textiles, organic natural products and many more at the ‘Tribes India’ pavilion. The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3), as part of the G-20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
play icon2:22
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon1:20
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon3:24
"Actions of few do not..." Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Khalistan extremism
Maharashtra: 6 dead, few injured after lift collapsed in Thane
play icon1:35
Maharashtra: 6 dead, few injured after lift collapsed in Thane
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations
play icon4:44
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations

Trending Videos

G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
play icon2:22
G20: CCTV control room supervised by Delhi Police Women employees received feeds from 700 cameras, informed Special Cell DCP
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon1:20
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail
play icon3:24
"Actions of few do not..." Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Khalistan extremism
Maharashtra: 6 dead, few injured after lift collapsed in Thane
play icon1:35
Maharashtra: 6 dead, few injured after lift collapsed in Thane
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations
play icon4:44
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations