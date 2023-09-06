trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658819
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The G20 Summit under India’s leadership is all set to take place in New Delhi on September 09 and 10. Preparations are going on in full swing for the meeting that will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
play icon2:2
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon2:7
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
play icon2:30
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon8:31
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma

Trending Videos

Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
play icon2:2
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon2:7
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
play icon2:30
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon8:31
What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma