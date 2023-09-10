trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660335
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Today, on the second day of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham Temple in Delhi. Here Sunak along with his wife had darshan of Lord Swami Narayan. First of all, Rishi Sunak reached the main idol of Akshardham and learned about it. After which Sunak worshiped at Akshardham temple with Vedic chanting. When the saints of Akshardham said that it is raining heavily, they will get wet if they go to the temple premises for darshan in the open.
