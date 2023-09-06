trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658608
G20 Summit: World’s tallest Nataraja Statue installed at Bharat Mandapam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
India ready to host the final G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 09-10. The world is eyeing India for the most-anticipated 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023. Days before G20 Summit, the world’s tallest Nataraja statue was installed at Bharat Mandapam. The 28-foot-tall statue weighing 20 tons was made in a record time of seven months.
