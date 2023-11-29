trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693367
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gabbar Singh told what happened in the tunnel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued. Listen what Gabbar Singh said after coming out of the tunnel?
Follow Us

All Videos

How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
Play Icon6:15
How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
Play Icon19:8
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Play Icon15:21
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
Play Icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Play Icon3:3
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital

Trending Videos

How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
play icon6:15
How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
play icon19:8
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
play icon15:21
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
play icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
play icon3:3
First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,rescue operation video,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,laborers rescue video,surang se nikale majdoor,rat miners video,tunnel rescue completed video,NDRF,Breaking News,