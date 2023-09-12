trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661210
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat threatened Congress minister

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has threatened Rajasthan Congress Minister Shanti Dhariwal. The Union Minister said that Shanti Dhariwal should be thrown into the Arabian Sea.
Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin Deal: Why did Kim reach Russia by special train?
play icon8:51
Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin Deal: Why did Kim reach Russia by special train?
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Big match between India and Sri Lanka today
play icon0:34
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Big match between India and Sri Lanka today
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon6:29
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
play icon4:16
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal
play icon6:37
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal

