'Game of thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel praises RRR, calls it ‘a sick movie’

| Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel aka 'Missandei' has appreciated Jr NTR- and Ram Charan Teja-starrer period action flick 'RRR'. From the dance shots to RRR's action scenes, Nathalie expressed how moved she was while watching the periodic action drama. 'Game of thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel praises RRR, calls it ‘a sick movie’