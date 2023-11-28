trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693029
"Gandhiji would have praised PM Modi for taking forward Swachhta Abhiyan" VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
During an event in Mumbai on the birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandra, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 27, said that if Mahatma Gandhi were alive today, he would have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking forward the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’.
