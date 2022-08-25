Ganesh Chaturthi: Lord Ganesha idol adorned with gold being prepared at Chandausi in UP

A Lord Ganesha idol ‘Swarna Ganesh' which is adorned with gold, is being made in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi for Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol will be 18 feet tall and would be made of 40 to 50 per cent gold. Shobha Yatra of Lord Ganesha is being taken out for over 52 years. Speaking about the idol, organiser Ajay Arya said, “It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji.” “Around 40-50 per cent gold will be used in the idol and the rest will be made with other metals,” Ajay added.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

