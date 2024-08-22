Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Hindu Attacked in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: In Bangladesh, atrocities are still being committed on Hindus and Sheikh Hasina supporters. News is coming that houses of Hindus are still being burnt. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being attacked and today a well-known lawyer of Bangladesh is also joining us. She is a living proof of the torture suffered by the fundamentalists there after the coup. What all did the fundamentalists do to her. We will tell you in her own words. Just yesterday, the Chinese ambassador met Mirza Fakhrul Islam, the right hand of Khaleda Zia's party. Imagine, the chief advisor of the interim government, Yunus, is sitting but the Chinese ambassador is meeting Khaleda Zia's party. Watch a strong debate on this matter in Taal Thok Ke.

