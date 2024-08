videoDetails

Bulldozer action on Ayodhya Rape Case: Illegal multi-story complex of rape accused Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

The administration has demolished the complex of Moeed Khan, the prime accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case, using a bulldozer. The allegation is that this complex was built by illegally occupying the land of a pond.