Ganga Vilas cruise wasn't stuck in shallow waters; tourists took boats for sightseeing: Operators

Jan 17, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

After reports emerged of the Ganga Vilas Cruise being stuck in Bihar's Chhapra on Monday days after being flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its operaters have refuted such claims. Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, the chairman of Inland Waterways Authority of India, told that the cruise reached Patna as per scheduled and was not stuck in Chhapra.