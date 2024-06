videoDetails

Ganga's water level decreased in summer

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

DNA: Due to severe heat in Varanasi, the water level of Ganga is decreasing. The water of Ganga has reached its lowest level till date. The water level of Ganga has reached 189, about 4 feet below the warning point of 193. In such a situation, if the situation does not change, then soon the water level of Ganga will reach the danger point of 186. If this happens, the supply of drinking water in Varanasi city may be disrupted.