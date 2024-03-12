NewsVideos
Gangster Kala Jatheri Set to Marry 'Lady Don' Anuradha Amid In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
In a high-profile event, notorious gangster Kala Jatheri is scheduled to marry the reputed 'Lady Don' Anuradha in Delhi today. Security measures are tightened to ensure a smooth and secure ceremony. Watch full video for more details.

