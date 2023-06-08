NewsVideos
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva killed like Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at 4.30 pm in Lucknow's Kaiserbagh (Lucknow Court) while firing bullets. The miscreants who came in the dress of a lawyer at the gate of Pasco Court carried out this massacre.

