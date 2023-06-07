NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gangster's elimination continues in UP!

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari News: An incident like the Atik murder case has happened in the Lucknow court. The shooter of West UP and Mukhtar Ansari gang has been shot dead in the court. The young man dressed as a lawyer shot the notorious criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva. Lawyers have started an uproar regarding the security issue.

All Videos

9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Odisha Train Accident:
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins
1:46
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins

Trending Videos

3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"
1:46
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins
Breaking News,gangster sanjeev jeeva murder at lucknow court,sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeeva murder live,shooter sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeeva gang,sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jiva murder live,cm yogi on sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jeewa,sanjeev jeeva gangster,amit bhura shooter sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeewa gang,sanjeev jeeva murder,sanjeev jeeva murder in lucknow,gangster sanjeev jeev murdered,sanjeev jeeva shot dead at lucknow court,lucknow court murder news today,