trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664796
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ganpati Mahotsav: Over 35,000 women recite prayers at Shreemant Dagadusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
On the second day of the ongoing Ganpati Mahotsav, the premises of Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple reverberated with holy chants as more than 35,000 women gathered there to recite Ganpati 'Atharvashirsha' prayers on September 20 morning in Pune.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
play icon2:3
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
play icon1:53
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
play icon2:23
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
play icon1:32
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
play icon2:10
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.

Trending Videos

“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
play icon2:3
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
play icon1:53
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
play icon2:23
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
play icon1:32
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
play icon2:10
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.