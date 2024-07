videoDetails

Gaurav Bhatia lashes out at opposition over West Bengal Violence

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Gaurav Bhatia on West Bengal: Once again a case of violence has come to light in Bengal. BJP held press conferences regarding one violence case after another. During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia fiercely attacked the opposition and said, 'Rahul Gandhi's lips have been stitched. Akhilesh Yadav has curd in his mouth and Arvind Kejriwal is silent. He has not developed a personality.