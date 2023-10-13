trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674818
Gaurav Bhatia makes huge statement on Israel Hamas War

Oct 13, 2023
Gaurav Bhatia on Operation Ajay: Today is the seventh day of the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, Indian Army's Operation Ajay has been launched. Due to this, about 212 Indians have returned home. BJP held a press conference regarding this. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in BJP's press conference, 'Saving Indians is priority'
