Gaurav Bhatia raises questions on Kejriwal for not giving Resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in the liquor policy scam case. Meanwhile, BJP has held a press conference. During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia raised questions on Kejriwal for not giving Resignation.

