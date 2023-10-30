trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682201
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The Israeli army has intensified military operations in Gaza. Consignments of soldiers and tanks are continuously reaching the border. Sonia Gandhi has made a big statement today saying that her party 'strongly opposes' India's abstention during the voting on the recent UN resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict. He also said that Congress has unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas. After which BJP has also replied to Congress.
