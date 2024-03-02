trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726703
Gautam Gambhir expressed his desire to leave politics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir has expressed his desire to leave politics to the BJP high command. Gambhir requested JP Nadda that, 'I should be relieved of political responsibilities. So that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments.'

