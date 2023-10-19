trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677149
Gaza Hospital Attack: Be it Hamas or Hezbollah... Israel will not stop now!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Biden arrives in Tel Aviv to support Israel. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu himself came to the airport to welcome Biden. Regarding the attack on the hospital in Gaza, Biden said that it was not Israel but someone else who was responsible for this attack. Meaning, America gave a clean chit to Israel regarding the attack on the hospital in Gaza.
