Gaza..Yemen..Lebanon..Iran will take revenge for everyone!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

The attack was on Israel...but the war is in India. Camps have been formed. It seems as if our country has been divided into two ideological groups. One section is saddened by the attack on Israel. But the other section...which was mourning the death of Hezbollah chief till 24 hours ago...is celebrating since yesterday. It feels bad about Israel's attack on Hezbollah's hideout but thinks Iran's attack on Israel is right.