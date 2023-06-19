NewsVideos
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
The government is going to honor the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press of Gorakhpur. After which Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized it. So there has been a retaliatory strike from the BJP side as well. BJP said attacking Sanatan is a habit of Congress

