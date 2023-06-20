NewsVideos
Geeta Press will get Gandhi Award

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
The Congress criticized the Modi government for conferring the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, saying the decision was ridiculous and tantamount to awarding Savarkar and Godse.

