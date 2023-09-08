trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659413
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
General VK Singh told Zee Media in an exclusive interview that Delhi Airport is completely ready. We have made special preparations to welcome the guests. There is no problem of parking at Delhi Airport. The planes of all foreign guests will be parked at Delhi airport only. We have enough space for parking. Along with this, he also shared a statement regarding welcoming US President Joe Biden.
