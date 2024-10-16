Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2807688https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/german-ambassador-viral-video-german-ambassador-ties-nimbu-mirchi-smashes-coconut-to-mark-new-electric-car-in-delhi-2807688.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

German Ambassador Viral Video: German ambassador ties 'nimbu-mirchi', smashes coconut to mark new electric car in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
German Ambassador Viral Video: Many things are associated with the old traditions and beliefs of the country. Which people follow even today. One of these is hanging lemon and chilli in new house, shop and car, people believe that doing this will keep the evil eye away. Although many people associate it with superstition. But the German ambassador to India has again started a debate by adopting this old tradition, when he bought a new luxury car, he put lemon and chilli in it.

All Videos

Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
Play Icon11:13
Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Play Icon39:12
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Play Icon11:33
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
Play Icon39:42
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
Play Icon16:00
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts

Trending Videos

Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
play icon11:13
Is adding urine to flour a mental illness?
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
play icon39:12
Thook Jihad Controversy: Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad Controversy
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
play icon11:33
Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
play icon39:42
Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
play icon16:0
To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts
NEWS ON ONE CLICK