videoDetails

German Ambassador Viral Video: German ambassador ties 'nimbu-mirchi', smashes coconut to mark new electric car in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

German Ambassador Viral Video: Many things are associated with the old traditions and beliefs of the country. Which people follow even today. One of these is hanging lemon and chilli in new house, shop and car, people believe that doing this will keep the evil eye away. Although many people associate it with superstition. But the German ambassador to India has again started a debate by adopting this old tradition, when he bought a new luxury car, he put lemon and chilli in it.