NewsVideos
videoDetails

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits INS Mormugao in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visited on board INS Mormugao in Mumbai. He was accompanied by Germany’s envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann.

All Videos

Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
0:47
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
5:6
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
2:17
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident

Trending Videos

0:47
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
5:6
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
2:17
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident