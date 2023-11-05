trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684419
Germany Breaking: Attack on the airport of Hamburg city of Germany

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Germany Breaking: There is news of an attack on the airport of Hamburg city of Germany. It is being told that a person has entered the airport with a weapon. And fired.. After which the airport has remained closed for the last 5 hours and flights have been cancelled. It is not yet known whether this person is mad or this is a terrorist attack. Let us tell you that earlier yesterday there was news of terrorist attack on Pakistan's Mianwali airbase. Pakistan Army responded to the attack and killed the Sabha terrorists.
