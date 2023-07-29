trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642029
Get Rahul Gandhi married, woman farmer tells Sonia Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
A group of farmer women from Haryana reached 10 Janpath and met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. During this, women farmers talked about marrying Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi.

