Ghaziabad Authority Fines Dog Owner Rs 10,000 After Pet German Shepherd Attacks Little Girl - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 05, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
In Ghaziabad, recent CCTV footage from KDP Grand Savana City showed a pack of street dogs attacking a young man, who managed to fend them off with a stick. Gaurav Malik, a resident, had a similar encounter but escaped unharmed. Another incident in Ajnara Society depicted a child being attacked by dogs, resulting in serious injuries. The municipal corporation has doubled fines to ₹10,000 for unregistered dog owners, imposing a similar fine in the Ajnara incident. Despite the alarming rise in dog-biting incidents, authorities are urged to take more proactive measures to address the issue.

