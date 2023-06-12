NewsVideos
Ghaziabad Conversion: Accused Shahnawaz produced in Mumbai Court today

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Ghaziabad Conversion: Shahnawaz, accused in love jihad through online gaming in UP's Ghaziabad, will appear in Mumbai court today. Shahnawaz was arrested yesterday from Alibag. Know in detail in this report what is the timeline of the game of conversion

