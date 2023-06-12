NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghaziabad Conversion: Accused Shahnawaz sent on Transit Remand

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Ghaziabad Conversion: Shahnawaz, accused in the case of love jihad through online gaming in UP's Ghaziabad, has been sent to UP on transit remand. Now accused Baddo will be brought to UP. Watch this report to know the news in detail.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
3:56
Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
0:28
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
4:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
0:37
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
BJP leader Narottam Mishra's big attack on Priyanka's visit to Madhya Pradesh
5:16
BJP leader Narottam Mishra's big attack on Priyanka's visit to Madhya Pradesh

Trending Videos

3:56
Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
0:28
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
4:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
0:37
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
5:16
BJP leader Narottam Mishra's big attack on Priyanka's visit to Madhya Pradesh
ghaziabad conversion,ghaziabad conversion case,ghaziabad conversion racket,Conversion case,ghaziabad online gaming,ghaziabad online gaming conversion case,ghaziabad online gaming racket,ghaziabad online gaming conversion,ghaziabad love jihad case,Love Jihad,love jihad news today,love jihad case in ghaziabad,Love Jihad case,religious conversion up,religious conversion racket,Zee News,shahnawaz gaming,Mumbai court,ghaziabad gaming jihad,gaming love jihad,