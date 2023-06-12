NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghaziabad: Government strict about conversion case, sent Shahnawaz on Transit Remand

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Ghaziabad Conversion Case: The government is strict in the matter of love jihad through online gaming in Ghaziabad, UP. Accused Shahnawaz has been sent to UP on transit remand. See further in this report what is the whole matter.

All Videos

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
Ram Temple Construction Update: The construction work of the sanctum sanctorum is fast, the ground floor will be ready by January 2024
7:37
Ram Temple Construction Update: The construction work of the sanctum sanctorum is fast, the ground floor will be ready by January 2024
Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival
1:17
Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival

Trending Videos

0:25
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections
3:10
Biporjoy Cyclone: ​​PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Biporjoy, know who is involved
1:36
Many Celebs Spotted At Ira Trivedi & Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding Ceremony
7:37
Ram Temple Construction Update: The construction work of the sanctum sanctorum is fast, the ground floor will be ready by January 2024
1:17
Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival
religious conversion,Gaming Religious Conversion,ghaziabad conversion case,Mumbai,shahnawaz gaming,Breaking News,conversion in ghaziabad,conversion case in ghaziabad,Ghaziabad,Ghaziabad Conversion,conversion in up,ghaziabad conversion case,ghaziabad conversion racket,religion conversion in india,religious conversion in india,Ghaziabad News,ghaziabad news in hindi,conversation,ghaziabad online conversion,up ghaziabad conversion case,religion conversion ghaziabad,ghaziabad religion conversion,ghaziabad religious conversion,anil english conversation,