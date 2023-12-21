trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701301
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
After Kerala, now Corona virus has entered Delhi-NCR also. A patient has been confirmed to be corona in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad district. 21 patients of the new variant of Corona have been found in three states. The first patient has been found in Delhi-NCR. Ghaziabad Wednesday logged the first case of of the Covid-19 virus in 8 months.

