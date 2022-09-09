NewsVideos

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress fired missiles at me, I only retaliated with 303 rifle

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress said he only retaliated with a 303 rifle when leaders from his former party fired missiles at him. Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on September 08, Azad said, "They (Congress) fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile? they must disappear."

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress said he only retaliated with a 303 rifle when leaders from his former party fired missiles at him. Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on September 08, Azad said, "They (Congress) fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile? they must disappear."

All Videos

Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
4:8
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja

Trending Videos

3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
4:8
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja