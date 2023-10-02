trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669923
Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata Banerjee, says 'CBI should investigate scams'

Oct 02, 2023
Giriraj Singh accused Mamata Banerjee and said that Mamata has looted the money of the poor. There should be a CBI investigation into all these scams
