Gitanjali Iyer, 1st English News Presenter Of The Country, Passes Away

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Eminent Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Iyer passed away at 71. For over 30 years, she was a DD news anchor. Back then, she was one of the iconic English news anchor on the television.

