Go First: Go First reached the verge of bankruptcy, aircraft will not fly from May 3 to 5

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

GoFirst airline has closed its bookings for the next three days. According to CEO Kaushik Khona, flights will be temporarily suspended on 3rd, 4th and 5th May due to acute fund crunch.