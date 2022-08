Goa: CM expresses satisfaction over Sonali Phogat’s murder case investigation

Saying that the police are doing their work, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 29 in Panaji, expressed his satisfaction with the investigation going on over the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

