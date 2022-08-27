Goa Police arrests 2 more persons including drug peddler in Sonali Phogat death case

Updating on the high-profile Sonali Phogat death case, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Jaspal Singh on August 27 informed that the Drug peddler who had supplied drugs to the accused has been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

