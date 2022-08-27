NewsVideos

Goa Police arrests 2 more persons including drug peddler in Sonali Phogat death case

Updating on the high-profile Sonali Phogat death case, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Jaspal Singh on August 27 informed that the Drug peddler who had supplied drugs to the accused has been arrested.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Updating on the high-profile Sonali Phogat death case, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Jaspal Singh on August 27 informed that the Drug peddler who had supplied drugs to the accused has been arrested.

All Videos

AAP holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at residence of Manish Sisodia
AAP holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at residence of Manish Sisodia
Fire breaks out at PVC waste site in Delhi, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at PVC waste site in Delhi, no casualties reported
Manish Tewari says on Azad's exit, crack between India and Congress coordination which existed since 1885
Manish Tewari says on Azad's exit, crack between India and Congress coordination which existed since 1885
New traffic advisory issued before demolition of twin tower
11:16
New traffic advisory issued before demolition of twin tower
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Know All About Noida's traffic plan
8:31
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Know All About Noida's traffic plan

Trending Videos

AAP holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at residence of Manish Sisodia
Fire breaks out at PVC waste site in Delhi, no casualties reported
Manish Tewari says on Azad's exit, crack between India and Congress coordination which existed since 1885
11:16
New traffic advisory issued before demolition of twin tower
8:31
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Know All About Noida's traffic plan