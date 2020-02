Gold found in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district

It took the government more than 40 years to locate a huge gold mine in the womb of the Sonbhadra district. Not only this, during the period of slavery, the British had also tried to find a gold mine, but they could not succeed. Due to the search for gold before independence, the name of the hill came to be known as Son Pahadi, since then till now the tribals here know it as Son Pahadi.