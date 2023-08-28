trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654548
“Golden moment for our family…” Neeraj Chopra’s father on his win at World Athletics Championships

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra created history on August 28 as he bagged gold at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary's Budapest. With this, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. On his victory, Neeraj Chopra’s father Satish Kumar said that it was a golden moment for their family. “This is a golden moment for our family, our village and the entire country. His golden medal is a joyous moment for the country. My message to youth is that they must listen to their parents and parents should also support their children in every field, be it academics or sports,” Satish said.
