trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657496
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Good governance of Bihar in the dock of questions! Leader's relative was shot in Nalanda

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:27 AM IST
The good governance of Bihar is once again in the dock. In Nalanda in Bihar, the leader's relative shot him.
Follow Us

All Videos

3 storey house collapsed in UP's Barabanki!
play icon1:12
3 storey house collapsed in UP's Barabanki!
India to play against Nepal in today's Asia Cup Match
play icon0:57
India to play against Nepal in today's Asia Cup Match
Raj Thackeray's entry in reservation struggle.. Bus service stopped in many districts
play icon0:59
Raj Thackeray's entry in reservation struggle.. Bus service stopped in many districts
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
play icon0:57
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
play icon4:28
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement

Trending Videos

3 storey house collapsed in UP's Barabanki!
play icon1:12
3 storey house collapsed in UP's Barabanki!
India to play against Nepal in today's Asia Cup Match
play icon0:57
India to play against Nepal in today's Asia Cup Match
Raj Thackeray's entry in reservation struggle.. Bus service stopped in many districts
play icon0:59
Raj Thackeray's entry in reservation struggle.. Bus service stopped in many districts
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
play icon0:57
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
play icon4:28
Joe Biden got angry before coming to India, gave a big statement
Nitish Kumar,Bihar news,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Bihar,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar bihar,kartik kumar law minister bihar,bihar law minister,law minister of bihar,bihar law minister kidnapper,Bihar Politics,nitish kumar live,nitish kumar vs bjp,nitish kumar video,Bihar Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar speech,nitish kumar attacks bjp,nitish kumar cabinet expansion,karthik kumar law minister,