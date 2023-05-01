NewsVideos
Good News! LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 171.5 From Today

|Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit. Watch the full story.

