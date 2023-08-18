trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650304
Good news will come at 4 pm! Just 100 KM distance, Jai Hind on the moon

Aug 18, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is slowly moving towards the moon... The lander has reached 100 km orbit of the moon..and will land on the moon on August 23...The lander module got separated due to the propulsion of Chandrayaan-3 Is..Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of Lander, Rover and Propulsion Module... Lander and Rover will land on the south pole of the Moon and conduct experiments for 14 days...Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar surface on 23 August.

