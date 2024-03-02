trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726824
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google on its knees after deleting Indian app from Play Store

Mar 02, 2024
GOOGLE BREAKING: Google came to its knees after deleting the Indian app from Play Store. The apps which Google had removed from its App Store have been reinstated. Google had removed apps like Naukri.com, Naukri Recruiter, Naukri Gulf job, 99 Acres.com, Shiksha of Info Edge company. The Indian government said in the matter that Google cannot be allowed to remove the apps.

