Google Employee's Day VIRAL VIDEO: Witness A Day In The Life, Crosses Over 2 Million Views On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Join Google software engineer Saloni Rakholiya as she provides a behind-the-scenes look at the work culture and incredible perks at Google in her VIRAL VIDEO. With over 2.4 million views, Saloni's video reflects the widespread curiosity and fascination with the working environment at one of the world's leading tech giants.

